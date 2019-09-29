British Council brings the global ‘Reading Challenge’ to Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:39 pm

Hyderabad: The British Council, in association with the Reading Agency, UK, has brought the Reading Challenge to Hyderabad.

Celebrating ‘50 years of humans landing on the moon’ as this year’s theme of Space Chase, this global challenge is based on the principle of encouragement and motivation and inspires children to read for pleasure, thus improving their English, developing their reading skills, and building their conﬁdence.

The six-week challenge, open to children from the age of five to 11 years, will commence from October 1.

The Reading Challenge will encourage participating children to read six or more books of their choice over the competition period of six weeks. The British Council will organise multiple workshops for participants to help them improve reading speed and acquire storytelling and creative writing skills.

The Reading Challenge will culminate in a mega award ceremony at the British Council Hyderabad, where winners from each age group will be felicitated and awarded certificates. British Council Library members and non-members can enrol for the Reading Challenge.

The fee for non members is Rs.3,000, while a special discount of 50 per cent is available for all members. Interested people can register by visiting the British Council, 4th Floor, SL Jubilee, Plot No. 1202 & 1215/A Road No.36, Jubilee Hills or by contacting Hari Kumar at [email protected] or call on 7893499722 to know more.

The Reading Challenge workshops will be held on weekends in October.

