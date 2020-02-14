British Council inks MoU with Telangana State Higher Education Council

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Higher Education Council (TSCHE) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with British Council on Friday. The MoU was signed Barbara Wickham, Director, British Council along with Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council, and Prof T Papi Reddy, TSCHE Chairman, in the presence of Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Higher Education.

Prof Papi Reddy along with senior officials including Vice Chairman-I, Prof R Limbadri, Vice Chairman-II, Prof V Venkata Ramana and member, O N Reddy participated in discussions with British Council authorities on various issues related to higher education in the State.

Chitra Ramachandran spoke about education system in the State and requested British Council to help TSCHE introduce unique initiatives in the field of higher education.

Later, a delegation from Salford University, UK, comprising Dr Annaballe Waller, Director, and Jordan Aird, International Officer, Salford University visited TSCHE and held discussions on academic co-operation between the universities in TS and Salford University.

Prof Papi Reddy explained various initiatives being undertaken by the State government in the field of higher education and technical education and discussed the possibilities of organising joint seminars, workshops and research projects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .