British Council to organise storytelling workshop in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Storytelling is not only an art but an essential skill required in various professions. To enhance such skills, British Council is organising a workshop ‘Share Your Stories’ for teachers, trainers and aspiring storytellers of the city on October 18.

The workshop will be conducted by renowned storyteller from United Kingdom, Vergine Gulbenkian and the participants can explore varied styles of storytelling and retell traditional stories by learning a range of exercises.

International storyteller Vergine Gulbenkian will focus on communication through performance enabling others tell their stories. Songs are an integral part of her performances and she is drawn to stories that resonate with her own experience and delicately reveal the wonder of life.

In a bonus of sorts, on October 17, the storyteller from United Kingdom will also perform “Fire: a state of matter” where she will narrate the tragic love-epic at its heart, which begins with the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922, from which Vergine’s Great Grandmother fled as a refugee.

During the performance, what is revealed is the distinguishing features of identity, culture, language, family, homeland and what unites us beneath all that, a press release said.

The British Council said that Vergine Gulbenkian has performed shows developed from traditional tales and epics in a variety of settings, including Arts Centres such as the Barbican Pit, village halls in the Pennines, festivals, museums, schools and storytelling clubs.

The entry for the performance, which will be held from 5 pm onwards on October 17 at British Council, Road No 36, Jubilee Hills, is free and open for ages of 7 years and above. To attend the workshop, a fee of Rs 3,500 (for members) and Rs 5,500 from non-members is charged. Those interested can register by contacting Ph No 78934 99722 or mail [email protected]

