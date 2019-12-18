British Empress, Mahashakti shine in trials at Hyderabad racecourse

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:40 pm 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: British Empress and Mahashakti pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

Sand

800m:

Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 59, 600/43, in good form. Meritocracy (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/45, moved well. Ice Berry (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47.5, handy. Crackershow (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Minnelli (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Rutilant (RB) 1-2, 600/45, not extended. Silver Dollar (RB) & Angel Tesoro (BR Kumar) 59, 600/43, a notable pair. Desert Moon (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Doroteo (RB) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Brave Syera (Aneel) 1-2, 600/44, well in saddle. Nayadeep (BR Kumar) 58, 600/44, in good form. Sisco (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Valle Ikon (RB) 59, 600/44, well in hand. Royal Treat (Bopanna) 58, 600/44, good. Augenstern (Ritesh) 59, 600/45, moved well. Days Of Reckoning (Rafique Sk) & Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 58, 600/44, pair moved neck and neck.

1000m:

British Empress (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Starlight (Kuldeep Singh) (From 1800/800) 1-17, eased up. Mahashakti (Ashhad Asbar) & Champion Bull (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former worked well. Super Dart (Ashhad Asbar) & Big Brave (Gopal Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair handy and level.

1200m:

Whiskey Martini (Rohit Kumar) & Mr Shanghai (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former finished 1L in front. Charcoal (Rohit Kumar) & Curcumin (Khurshad Alam) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

1400m:

Carmella (Kuldeep Singh) & Maxwell (Deepak Singh) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair. Balius (Koushik) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.