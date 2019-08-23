British envoy visits Medak church

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Medak: British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming visited Medak Cathedral Church on Thursday. After offering prayers, he called on District Collector K Dharma Reddy, who briefed him about noted tourist destinations in Medak district. Reddy also explained him about the local agriculture practices, topography and prominent industries in the district. Political Economic Advisor to Deputy High Commissioner Nalini Raghuraman and others were also present.

