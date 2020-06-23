Britney Spears goes on beach date in mask and bikini

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears paired her bikini with a face mask for a beach date here with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and preventive protocols in place, Spears and Asghari stepped out for a beach outing with all the precautions.

The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend paired their swimsuits with masks for the outing, and Spears posted moments from their outing on Instagram, reports people.com.

The pictures show that Spears and Asghari were having a great time as they soaked in the sun with their face gear.

“All you need is love and the beach …. @samasghari,” she wrote with the pictures.



The images included the couple, who have been dating since 2017, holding hands while facing the ocean and lying on towels side-by-side.

The singer wore a white cloth face mask, while Asghari wore a blue one.

Asghari shared the same photographs on his own Instagram, writing, “What is it about the beach that makes you forget everything @britneyspears.”



Spears previously expressed how much she missed her boyfriend during social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime… I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit !!!!!. Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this,” Spears wrote on Instagram in April.