Broad access to a range of degrees

By | Prof. KP Singh | Published: 12:47 am 5:37 pm

Founded in 1890, University of Tasmania is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the urban setting of the large town of Hobart, Tasmania. This institution has also branch campuses in the following locations: Launceston, Burnie. Officially accredited and/or recognized by the Department of Education and Training, Australia, University of Tasmania (UTAS) is a very large coeducational higher education institution. Less than two hours from Sydney and less than one hour from Melbourne, University of Tasmania is the fourth oldest university in Australia

With over 8,000 international students in a student body of around 38,000, UTAS is committed to providing a welcoming environment through ready access to staff and customised support services.

While maintaining a distinctive Tasmanian identity, the University of Tasmania offers a truly internationalized curriculum and broad access to a diverse range of degrees, student exchanges and learning experiences to shape future global leaders. The University of Tasmania’s island location offers exciting research opportunities rarely found elsewhere. Here, researchers can take advantage of a contained, socio-ecological system in which to observe and understand some of the most significant challenges facing Australia and the world.

The University of Tasmania is classed within the top two per cent of Universities worldwide and has received numerous awards for excellence in teaching. The University of Tasmania is highly regarded internationally for teaching and academic excellence. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate and 150 postgraduate programmes. These include degrees in traditional disciplines such as law, medicine, business, information technology, humanities, education and science but also more niche degrees that take full advantage of Tasmania’s unique location and ecosystems. Such programmes include marine and Antarctic science, maritime engineering, food safety, rural and polar health, and environmental law and governance.

The University of Tasmania is an excellent choice for international students, wishing to get a quality education while enjoying an unparalleled student lifestyle in one of the most beautiful places in the world and is also an affordable option for international students, providing a great standard of living and lower accommodation costs than other Australian capital city universities.

University Rankings

The University of Tasmania is ranked in the top 350 universities in the world and is Australia’s premier university for teaching excellence, receiving more teaching awards than any other Australian university.

In the Academic Ranking of World Universities, the University of Tasmania jumped eight places to be ranked 284th internationally (ARWU 2017).

The QS World University Rankings result of 287 is another leap forward for our university, climbing seven places and ranking among the best in the world for Earth and Marine Sciences and Agriculture and Forestry.

The World University Rankings released by Times Higher Education (THE) also reflect the university achievements as a world leader in research, placing the institution in the top 350 universities in the world.

The University of Tasmania’s dedicated careers team provides many services, including the highly successful iPrep – a work preparation and internship program for international students as well as career services to provide assistance with resumes and preparing for interviews, career counsellors, a career mentoring program, an online job board, as well as job search advice and support.

The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is proud of its long-standing relationship with India. The university has been welcoming Indian students and academics to Tasmania for many decades and today some 300 Indian students are enjoying a UTAS education in one of the friendliest and safest locations in Australia.

Life as a University of Tasmania student is much more than attending lectures and tutorials. It is also about creating a network of colleagues and friends, developing new knowledge and skills, enjoying a happy and healthy life, and a wonderful place to be a student.

Certain cities in Australia have been given the status of being regional. Tasmania is officially declared as one of regional States of Australia. Students have advantage of studying in regional areas of Australia and have chances of gaining extra five points towards Permanent Residency.

