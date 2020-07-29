Broad moves to third spot in Test rankings

By | Published: 6:12 pm

Manchester: Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has progressed seven places to reach third position among bowlers in the latest ICC Test Rankings after a stellar show in the final Test against the West Indies, which England won by 269 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The formerly top-ranked bowler, who finished with a match haul of 10 for 67 during which he touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets, has reached his best since August 2016 when too he was third.

Another England bowler to advance is Chris Woakes, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings has lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654.

Meanwhile, India’s Jasprit Bumrah has dropped down a place and is currently at the eighth spot in bowler’s rankings. West Indies skipper Jason Holder has dropped down by two places and is at the fifth spot.

Broad has also gained seven places with the bat after his 62 off 45 balls in the first innings, the joint-third fastest for England in Test history, and risen three places among all-rounders to 11th.