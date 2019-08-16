Broadway calling!

By | Published: 6:48 pm 6:49 pm

If watching a Broadway play has always been on your bucket list, you can now fulfil that dream with the tickets for the new season going on sale.

The popular biannual program, now in its ninth year, will run from September 3 to 16, offering theater lovers and newcomers 2-for-1 tickets to 24 Broadway shows. Twelve shows are new to the programme for fall 2019.

The new show include Ain’t Too Proud – The Life & Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, The Phantom of the Opera to name a few. This year, booking a Broadway show will be easier to navigate, thanks to the enhanced user experience on NYCGo.com. Visitors can build a wish list by favouriting shows and can also filter by 2019 Tony Award Winners, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play, and Magic. Consumers who need assistance narrowing down options will benefit from original content on the website, including a fall theater guide. For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/broadwayweek.

Tickets for NYC Broadway Week can be purchased now at nycgo.com/broadwayweek.