Brothel house raided, four women freed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police on Wednesday raided a brothel house at Yellareddyguda and arrested two organizers. Four women from the house were rescued from the flesh trade.

The kingpin, Kumar, was organizing the flesh trade by renting a flat in Sruthi Nilayam Apartments. He roped in two sub-agents Bhanu and Pavan, both of whom were arrested.

“The sub agents had brought in four women to spend time with the customers who were charged between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000,” said Punjagutta Sub-inspector Mohammed Jahed.