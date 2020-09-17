Brothel house raided in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip off, the team under the supervision of B Anjani, ACP Charminar raided a house in NS Kunta and found a couple organising prostitution at the house

Hyderabad: The Kalapather police raided a brothel house run from a residential house in NS Kunta and caught three persons including two organisers. Seven victims were rescued during the raid.

Acting on a tip off, the team under the supervision of B Anjani, ACP Charminar raided the house and found a couple organising prostitution at the house. The victims who were said to be from different parts of the country, were shifted to the rescue home.

The police seized Rs. 32,000 cash and three mobile phones from the place.

