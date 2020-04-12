Brothers ditch grand reception for charity in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:00 pm 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: Moved by the hardships being faced by the poor and needy due to the ongoing lockdown, two brothers from Barkas in old city cancelled their marriage reception and instead are using the money thus saved to provide essential commodities to the needy persons.

The marriage of Hassan Bin Ali Alhaij Bahmaid and Omer Bin Ali Alhaij Bahmaid – both into real estate business – was solemnised at their residence in the presence of a few family members on April 3.

“The marriage was fixed three months ago so instead of a grand affair we called the Qazi to our house who solemnised the marriage. Only five persons each from three families attended the wedding,” said Hassan Bahmaid.

The family elders had originally planned a gala reception after the wedding and intended to invite relatives and friends. The reception planned after Ramzan was to host around 2,000 guests.

But the continuing lockdown and its impact made them reconsider their plans. While the two brothers were excited with their new phase of life, the misery of those around did leave them disturbed.

“After noticing many persons from the working class and middle class facing difficulties in getting food, we dropped the idea of lavish reception. Instead we planned to use the money to help the needy and discussed the same with family elders. All of them agreed immediately,” said Omer Bahmaid.

Soon, both the brothers visited wholesalers and ordered rice, wheat flour, pulses, edible oil, soaps and other essentials.

“Our family is busy packing all the items in big bags and after identifying the needy persons through friends and relatives we are handing it over to them quietly,” said Hassan Bahmaid.

So far, the family has provided dry ration to about 400 families. “We don’t want to disclose our budget but have decided to spend at least 75 per cent of the money we had earmarked for the reception to help the needy,” said the brothers.

