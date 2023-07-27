BRS wears black, boycotts Rajya Sabha BAC meeting

MPs of INDIA parties and BRS did not attend the meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on business to be conducted in the Upper House

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: After a walkout last time, Opposition MPs on Thursday boycotted a meeting of Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in protest against allocating time for discussion and passing of a controversial bill to replace an ordinance, which they said were “unconstitutional”.

Sources said MPs of INDIA parties and BRS did not attend the meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to decide on business to be conducted in the Upper House. Congress party’s Jairam Ramesh and L Hanumanthaiah, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, Misa Bharti of RJD and K Keshava Rao of BRS did not attend the meeting.

However, the Vice President’s Secretariat posted pictures of the meeting on social media saying, “Hon’ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (Rajya Sabha) in Parliament House today.” The photographs were allegedly from a previous meeting as the Opposition members who came to the Parliament in black clothes could be seen in normal clothes.

V Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress and Sasmit Patra of BJD attended the meeting along with BJP representatives, including Prakash Javadekar, nominated MP PT Usha, Leader of House Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muralidharan among others.

In a similar meeting last week, Opposition MPs had walked out of the BAC, protesting against the inclusion of the Bill to replace the controversial Delhi ordinance in official business. The ordinance was brought to negate a Supreme Court verdict that made it clear that Delhi government had control over its bureaucrats.

The BRS MPs attended the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest over the Prime Minister’s silence on the Manipur violence and also the Bill to replace the Delhi ordinance. A whip has been already issued asking all the party MPs to remain present in both the Houses of the Parliament till Friday.

The BRS MPs who moved an adjournment motion for sixth day on Thursday demanding discussion on the Manipur crisis, also raised slogans and displayed placards disrupting proceedings in both the Houses during the day.