Brush The Sky, Lockhart impress in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 5:11 pm

Hyderabad: Brush The Sky and Lockhart pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

That’s My Class (Md Ismail) 47.5, moved easy. Wood Bridge (App) & Top Saga (Md Ismail) 47, pair handy.

800m:

Silver Set (App) 59, 600/45, moved well. Blink Of An Eye (G Naresh) 1-2.5, 600/46, unextended. Exclusive Art (RB) 1-1.5, 600/47, moved easy. Carmella (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/44, handy. Elimira (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Exclusive Art (RB) 1-1.5, 600/47.5, moved well. Ashwa Yudh Vijeta (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Classy Dame (Nakhat Singh) 1-2, 600/46, more in hand. Recumbentibus (Ritesh) 57, 600/43, pleased. Golden Fortune (Jagdale) 1-3, 600/46, maintains form. Charlie Brown (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Royal Valentine (Bopanna) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Wah Ms Zara (RB) 58, 600/44, not extended. Ultimate Risk (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Purple Rain (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/44, shaped well. Ayur Shakti (Ritesh) 57, 600/43, note.

1000m:

Brush The Sky (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Tapatio (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Attica (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Queen Daenerys (Ritesh) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, fit and well. Royal Green (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/46, moved well. Kintsugi (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, well in hand. Sovet Pride (App) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. One One One (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, not extended. Call Of The Blue (App) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Kingswood (App) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Bahamas (RB) & Darshish (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair finished level.

1200m:

Augenstern (Ritesh) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/57, 600/43, worked well. Secret Command (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. Lockhart (P Ajeeth K) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset. Wings Of Eagles (P Ajeeth K) 1-33, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Artemis Arrow (Ritesh) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/43, fit and well.

