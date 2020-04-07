Brutal at bottom of the pyramid

By | Published: 7th Apr 2020 12:05 am 11:53 pm

Karl Marx, it seems, lives even in the Covid-19 virus now sweeping the world. True, the pandemic makes no distinction between advanced nations and the rest of the world. Nor does it, in a socialistic manner of speaking, differentiate between the wealthy and the destitute, the VIP and the commoner.

Yet, like in almost all calamities, it has hit the poor much more harshly compared with the economically better placed citizens. It has brought home very sharply that class distinctions do matter, whether we like it or not.

Kinds of Victims

There are two kinds of victims of the coronavirus: those who have tested positive and are, hopefully, getting medical attention and those whose lives have been rudely shattered due to the unprecedented nationwide lockdown.

Millions have shut themselves up in their own homes, becoming voluntary prisoners. Those who have an assured salaried job or get pension or have financial resources tucked away are taking the slowdown in their stride because they can afford to, at least for a few weeks.

Those in the working population who clamoured every now and then for leave, often on silliest or cooked up pretexts, are finding the home confinement difficult to bear. Who likes to be caged anyway?

If this forced torture leads to a sympathetic view towards the thousands of poor who rot in our prisons for years simply because they cannot afford lawyers, besides the captive animals and birds, it would be worth it. But that is for the future. For now, life is killing – for the majority which does not enjoy economic security in an era where market forces are increasingly dictating official thinking.

Daily Earners

The lockdown has particularly hit hard those who survive on daily earnings – cart pullers, cycle and autorickshaw drivers, cab drivers, small vendors, shopkeepers, flower sellers, cobblers, those who iron clothes, housemaids, roadside eateries, coolies, plumbers, masons, electricians, carpenters, mechanics, barbers, secondhand booksellers, even beggars… The list is endless. And this is mostly from the urban landscape.

These are the people whose families largely run on daily earnings. This is the class which would think twice before taking a day’s leave even in normal times. Leave means no income for that day.

This is also the proletariat – not in the classical Marxian sense – which largely has no major self-earned savings. This is why scores of heartless homeowners in Delhi whose first love is the mammon simply booted out their post-virus economically insecure tenants once they realised that the latter may not get any income – and they their house rent.

Tough Journey

Since the lockdown came like a sudden burst of lightning with no in-built safety, thousands of the underclass in the capital, deprived of all transport and left with no place to stay, took to the road in a desperate bid to reach their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, packing all that they had on their heads, in the process making the journey even tougher.

One could see the impotent rage in their sullen and, at times, defeated eyes. The young walked, the children walked, even some pregnant women walked, cursing their fate and consuming anything from 24 hours to three-four days to cover the miserable trek. The very sight of the mass suffering was a shame.

Many of these migrants had come to Delhi from far-flung towns and villages in the hope of making it good. Few would have guessed that behind the increasingly shrill outpouring of patriotic display lay numerous cruel hearts, which didn’t see them as humans in distress.

Forget and Forgive?

True, many good souls in Delhi rose to the occasion to feed the helpless and homeless, seeking, as part of their goodness, no publicity. But the dole was hardly comparable to the extent of pain. People in villages along the long march were more generous in extending help, considering their own limited resources, perhaps because they saw their own shadows in these faceless victims of the free market economy.

Will all of them return to the capital city? If yes, when – and with the same confidence they may have had when they first made it their home? Will they forgive their landlords — or the larger society that didn’t come to their rescue when they needed it most?

And though their world too was shaken up, the rich and much of the middle-class have cocooned themselves in the safety of their homes, their faces securely masked, stepping out only when they have no choice. But one section has remained behind to protect them – poorly paid security guards in gated communities and apartment blocks besides the rich man’s bungalows. Didn’t Marx say that society is made up of classes?

Communal Virus

As if the pandemic wasn’t enough, the Tablighi Jamaat has added to the overall mess, more so in a city that only recently saw cold-blooded attacks on Muslims even as it hosted US President Donald Trump.

There is no doubt that the Jamaat’s decision not to put off its gathering at Nizamuddin in the heart of Delhi when the city had virtually come to a halt due to the virus was highly irresponsible. So was the decision to let many of the attendees return quietly to various parts of the country, taking the seeds of coronavirus nationwide.

Now any failure on the part of the authorities in the battle against Covid will be blamed on the Jamaat and, by some, on the larger Muslim community. In the long run, it is bound to create more fissures amid an already thriving communal virus.

Govt Sector Matters

Another bitter truth needs to be unveiled. In these times when privatisation is creeping in everywhere, it is the much abused and criticised government hospitals and their staff, which are at the forefront of the anti-virus campaign. The five-star private hospitals are nowhere in the picture although some of their owners routinely pour out wisdom on the idiot box and social media.

While the doctors have legitimately earned plaudits, they belong to the upper layer of society. The nurses and other staff of the hospitals, the crew of government buses, security personnel, sanitation workers and those working for essential services are keeping the nation running. Almost every one of them gets paid by the state. But weren’t we told repeatedly that privatisation is the answer to all that ails India?

(The author is a senior journalist based in Delhi)

