Brutale 800 RR America, class of its own

It is nothing less than a feast for biking enthusiasts whenever Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta announces a new launch. This time around, it was more than a feast, as the motorcycle company, launched the special edition of its very popular Brutale 800. The limited edition of the bike, named Brutale 800RR America is powered by a 798 CC in-line three-cylinder engine, which makes 140 bhp of power at 12,300 rpm and a whopping 87 Nm of torque at 10,100 rpm. Weighing at 175 kilos, the bike has a top speed of 244 kmph.

Kinetic Motoroyale, the Indian partner for Italian motorcycle maker MV Agusta has launched motorcycle in the Hyderabad. The new MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America is priced at Rs 18.73 lakh (ex-showroom), and is interestingly cheaper than the standard version by about Rs 30,000.

However, there is a catch to it! MV Agusta will be producing 200 units of the Brutale 800 RR America globally, and only five units have been allotted for India. Motoroyale dealerships are accepting bookings for the motorcycle. The limited edition model is inspired from American flag for the paint scheme which sports red, blue and white shades. Each model comes with a star-studded logo on the fuel tank and the specific production number. Owners will also be given a certificate of authenticity with every limited edition model.