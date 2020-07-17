Bryce Dallas Howard shows off her ‘Jurassic World’ bruises

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Los Angeles: Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is using Twitter to show off the bruises she got while filming stunt scenes during the shoot of “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

She shared the picture after the request of her co-star Chris Pratt as he said: “Show them the pictures of the bruises!!!”.

Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!! https://t.co/38DwM4RxTI — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 16, 2020



So, Howard shared photographs of the large bruises on her arms and one of her legs, reports etonline.com.

“Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!!” she captioned her post, as fans expressed their shock and wished Howard a speedy recovery.

Raise your hands if you’re happy to be doing stunts again!! https://t.co/Rq1rtH05QH pic.twitter.com/n6IMR2X0ov — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) July 16, 2020



“Jurassic World: Dominion” began filming in late February before shutting down in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The movie resumed production in the UK the week of July 6.

In an interview with ET, Jeff Goldblum, who is returning to the franchise alongside Sam Neill and Laura Dern, opened up about safety protocols being put in place for shooting.

“They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we’re safe,” Goldblum explained.

“I won’t bore you with the details, but we’re all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything. We know it’s a risky time, but we feel it’s good,” he said, adding: “Sam Neill’s there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow’s directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs.”