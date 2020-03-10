BS-IV vehicles stocked-up, dealers on edge in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: With the end of the road just around the corner for Bharath Stage (BS)-IV vehicles, automobile dealers in the city are trying hard to sell their leftover stock of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, offering fancy deals to customers.

While several dealers in Hyderabad are coming up with discounts, particularly on two-wheelers, some are still left with a large number of BS-IV vehicles and are worried about being able to clear the stock.

According to the staff at one of the Bajaj showrooms here, several BS-IV vehicles were yet to be sold and to clear them, they had offered discounts. “We are giving a Rs 2,000 discount on Bajaj Platina and CT 110 to clear the stock at the earliest. This would be a win-win situation for customer and dealer,” said one Bajaj dealer.

The Regional Transport Authority said the permanent registration was mandatory for BS-4 vehicles and urged motorists to finish the process before the March 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, following the Supreme Court order that BS-IV vehicles would not be allowed to register after the deadline, automobile dealers have begun to sell BS-VI vehicles in advance. Already, Maruti Suzuki has introduced BS-VI compliant petrol in models, including Alto, Swift, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Ertiga, in the city.

According to JSP Honda, their BS-IV vehicles have already been sold out and they are now selling BS-VI vehicles. These new vehicles emit less pollution, and the prices are a bit higher compared to that of BS-IV vehicles, said a dealer.

The emission standards are set by the Centre to manage the output of pollutants from vehicles plying on the road. In 2018, the SC said no motor vehicle conforming to BS-IV emission norms could be sold or registered in the country from April 1, 2020, and refused to extend the March 31 deadline.

National scenario no different

New Delhi: With several State governments issuing circulars to end registration process for BS-IV vehicles much before March 31, 2020, and the fear of coronavirus keeping buyers away from showrooms, automobile dealers fear that they would not be able to liquidate the BS-IV inventory before the month-end deadline.

According to automobile dealers’ body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), things were under control till February-end and it was only in the first week of March that the dealers started getting circulars from State transport departments with deadlines for getting the BS-IV vehicles registered.

Besides, the banks also came out with notices that they would not finance BS-IV stock after specific dates in March, further impacting the confidence of the dealers. It was followed by the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a steep fall in footfalls in the showrooms. “So, lot many things have come together and, now, suddenly there is fear among dealers that they won’t be able to liquidate the BS-IV stock. At the start of March, we were reasonably confident that the problem of leftover stock would not be much,” FADA president Ashish Harsharaj Kale said.



-PTI

