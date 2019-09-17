BS Yediyurappa promises separate Secretariat for Kalyana-Karnataka

By | Published: 4:02 pm

Kalaburagi: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday promised a separate Secretariat for the Kalyana-Karnataka region to focus on the development of the region.

The Hyderabad-Karnataka region is being renamed as Kalyana-Karnataka after the Karnataka government gave its approval for the same on Friday.

“Hyderabad-Karnataka region is being renamed as Kalyana-Karnataka today. It was a long-pending demand. The state government will create a separate Secretariat for the development of Kalyana-Karnataka,” said Yediyurappa while speaking to media in Kalaburagi.

This region was a part of the princely state of Hyderabad which was under Nizams. Even after independence, the region remained under Nizam as the last monarch of Hyderabad refused to integrate with India. He was later deposed off by invading Indian military on September 17, 1948, after which the province was merged with India.

The state government has also issued a circular to celebrate September 17 as Kalyana Karnataka Utsava Dinacharane.