BSc final year student goes missing in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman, studying BSc final year in a private college, has been reported missing from Mallepally in Habeebnagar.
According to the Habeebnagar police, the woman identified as V Krishnaveni, who lived with her parents at Bazarghat in Mallepally, left home to college on Thursday around 9 am but did not return.
“Her parents searched for her and called up their relatives and her friends too, but nobody knew her whereabouts,” police said.
Based on Krishnaveni’s mother V Laxmi’s complaint, a case was booked and is being probed.