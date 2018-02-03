BSc final year student goes missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman, studying BSc final year in a private college, has been reported missing from Mallepally in Habeebnagar.

According to the Habeebnagar police, the woman identified as V Krishnaveni, who lived with her parents at Bazarghat in Mallepally, left home to college on Thursday around 9 am but did not return.

“Her parents searched for her and called up their relatives and her friends too, but nobody knew her whereabouts,” police said.

Based on Krishnaveni’s mother V Laxmi’s complaint, a case was booked and is being probed.