BSE Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty tests 12,100

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking firm cues from global equities and sustained foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share index rose 203.40 points or 0.50 per cent to 41,142.12 in morning session.

Similarly, the broader Nifty was trading 55.65 points or 0.46 percent higher at 12,109.05.

Maruti was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising up to 1.85 per cent, followed by Vedanta, ITC, Yes Bank, Infosys, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and SBI.

On the other hand, ONGC was the top loser, shedding up to 0.64 per cent. PowerGrid, NTPC and Bajaj Auto were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 70.99 points or 0.17 percent down at 40,938.72, while the Nifty finished 32.75 points or 0.27 percent lower at 12,053.95.

According to traders, domestic equities rallied on global optimism over the US-China trade truce.

Foreign fund inflow too boosted market mood here, they said.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 728.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 796.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed on Monday.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note. Benchmarks on Wall Street ended at record peaks on Monday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell marginally to USD 65.33 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading flat at 71 against the US dollar in morning session.