BSES customers can recharge prepaid meters via Paytm, PhonePe

New Delhi: In a further expansion of its digitising programme, Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES on Friday announced that it has operationalised the facility of digital recharge of customers’ pre-paid meters.

Customers can now recharge their pre-paid meters online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and through the BSES mobile app and website, the discom said in a statement.

Pointing out that it is an easy process to apply for a pre-paid electricity connection, the statement said that besides applying for a pre-paid meter, “a BSES consumer can also re-charge his/her meter easily. For doing so, they don’t even have to visit a BSES office. They can recharge them online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and through BSES’ mobile app and website.”

A pre-paid meter can also be recharged by visiting a BSES payment counter.

Customers can connect with the discom and apply for a host of services, including applying for a new connections, registering complaints, from their homes and offices using the mobile app, website and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, the statement added.