BSF personnel rescue trafficked Bangladeshi woman

By | Published: 2:51 pm

Kolkata: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rescued a Bangladeshi woman who was trafficked into India from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, an official said here on Tuesday.

They also apprehended a man who was allegedly involved in bringing her into the country illegally, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops of the border outpost Bhithari, rescued the woman who hailed from Gayabanda district in Bangladesh at around noon on Monday, he said.

The man, who allegedly trafficked her was identified as Tarial Gazi of village Dharkhanda under Swarupnagar police station area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the BSF official said.