BSNL employee sentenced for 3-year RI in Karimnagar

By | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: A BSNL employee working in Karimnagar, who took a housing loan from his department without constructing a house, was given a three-year jail term by a court trying CBI cases, for misutilising the department.

According to a CBI press release here M Narendram took a housing loan without constructing a house was sentenced for three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) in addition to Rs 10,000 fine. The press release said Narendram, Senior Telephone Supervisor (Operating), BSNL, Karimnagar conspired with other officials and committed criminal misconduct and fraudulently availed housing loan of Rs 2,25,666 from BSNL and misutilised the same for his personal use without constructing any house on the plot for which the housing loan was availed and thereby cheated BSNL, Karimnagar and caused wrongful loss to the department and wrongful gain to himself.

