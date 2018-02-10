BTech student commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: A B.Tech student, who was about to join her first job that she secured through campus interviews, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence, Jeedimetla police said here on Friday. Police, after preliminary inspection of her mobile phone, suspect that a love failure could be the reason behind the suicide.

According to Jeedimetla Inspector C Shankar Reddy, G Aparna (20), a resident of Jeedimetla was an engineering final year student at a private college on the Nizampet-Bachupally Road. The younger daughter of Nagamalleshwar Rao, Aparna had secured a job in a reputed IT firm during campus interviews organised by the college recently. She was all set to join the firm after the exams, Reddy said. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Aparna’s mother, Suvarna Lakshmi, went to meet their relatives.

Aparna, according to the Inspector, reached home between 2 pm and 3 pm and she had to go to the neighbour’s house to get the keys, since her mother had left the keys there. An hour later, Lakshmi came back and found the door locked from inside. “She knocked a couple of times but there was no response. With the help of neighbours, she broke the door open to find her daughter’s body hanging from the ceiling,” he said. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy at Gandhi Hospital morgue on Friday evening, while the mobile phone and other related material recovered were sent to the Forensics laboratory for examination.