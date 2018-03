By | Published: 3:16 pm 3:17 pm

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old B. Tech final year student, Vikas, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from an apartment building in Manikantha Nagar under the Meerpet police station limits here on Tuesday.

According to the police, Vikas was reportedly under depression after not being satisfied with his academic performance.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy and his parents were informed.

Meerpet police booked a case and are investigating.