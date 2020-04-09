BTech student jumps to her death from high rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:44 pm

Hyderabad: A BTech student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a multi-storied building at Serilingampally in Chandanagar here on Thursday morning. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

The girl, identified as Pooja Ambika (21), was studying computer science in a private college and stayed with her parents in Rajiv Swagruha. Both her parents are tailors.

Police said Ambika went to the terrace of her apartment and jumped from there. She fell on the ground and died on the spot.

The apartment residents found her dead and informed the Chandanagar police. A case was booked. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .