Bubbles that turn into crystals

The Internet is loaded with video of bubble turning into ice crystals, which has made the engineers wonder over what caused the phenomenon.Lead researcher Jonathan Boreyko and his student researchers were watching a YouTube video of a soap bubble freezing. The video made them wonder as to how soap films or bubbles freeze.”We started by freezing a bubble in the lab, using a frozen substrate. What we found was that the bubble would freeze from the bottom to a certain point and then stop. We didn’t get that lovely ‘snow globe effect’ that we saw on the video. But, Farzad made a nice model that can accurately predict where the freezing front will stop based on the size of the bubble and the air temperature,” Boreyko explained.

As the shell of a bubble is microscopically thin, the warm air temperature in the lab prevented the cold stage from completely freezing the bubble. Moving to a walk-in freezer, the team tried the experiment again, believing they would discover how the floating ice crystals were formed.At minus 20 degree Celsius and using an ice substrate, the bubble quickly filled with floating crystals that hastened the complete freezing of the bubble and opened the researcher’s eyes. The molecular energy releases when the water molecules fuse together into a tight-packed solid lattice and created a temperature difference of about 14 degrees minus 20 at the top of the bubble and minus six degrees at the frozen base.

This flow is known as Marangoni Flow. When it occurs in the freezing bubbles, the flow rips ice crystals from the bottom of the bubble and swirls them around the liquid shell, where they enlarge until the entire bubble is frozen.”Previously, we thought that how fast we could freeze something depended on how fast the freezing front could grow. This shows us that a freezing-induced Marangoni Flow will create hundreds of additional freeze fronts from the ice crystals removed from the bottom,” said Boreyko.