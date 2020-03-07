Bubbly Nithya Shetty in love with O Pitta Katha

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Bubbly girl Bhavani wanders through holy shrines with her brother to make their parents unite. Nithya Shetty as a young Bhavani has earned accolades and praise from audiences in the blockbuster film Devullu. Now 20 years forward, the young actor is hopeful of gaining similar image with her recently released love suspense flick O Pitta Katha.

“Of course, Devullu movie gave me immense satisfaction 20 years back, now I am even more satisfied with O Pitta Katha following the response from audiences. But nothing could beat Devullu in terms of stardom and laurels it brought to me,” says Nithya. After the movies Devullu and Megastar starrer Anji, Nithya acted in handful of movies Pranam, Harivillu, Nuvvu Thopu Raa, Padesave, which haven’t worked really well as expected.

“After Class 10, I had taken a break. My parents and family are from Karnataka, near Rayadurgam — Andhra- Karnataka border, but I have studied engineering in Hyderabad,” she says. The actor says she is satisfied with the way story (O Pitta Katha) was resurrected on the screen as it was narrated to her. “Usually, story narratives would take lot changes on sets.

But in my case, it didn’t happen. I felt very happy. And the suspense factor in the climax is what thrilled audiences,” the actor says. Transformation from a child actor to female lead is something quite demanding, she says. “There were no boundaries when I was a child actor. There was no bar on having food. Now, there are quite a few restrictions in place if you I have excelled in the line of showbiz.

Staying fit and glamourous — is ever demanding to be a female actor,” she adds. Nithya did girl-next door roles in the movies Padesave and Nuvvu Thopu Raa. Personally, I feel satisfied with O Pitta Katha,” she avers. She prefers to do more meaty roles than to remain as a glamour girl which usually have lesser screen space. “I didn’t give auditions for O Pitta Katha, I came to Bhavya Creations to give screen test for different project but it didn’t work out, I landed in O Pitta Katha,” she says.

For Nithya, production does matter before signing any film project as she admits that she doesn’t have the knack to judge movie scripts. “Even before I heard O Pitta Katha, I wanted to know whether all the scenes of mine be incorporated in the movie,” she says. Nithya is currently doing an untitled Tamil project.

