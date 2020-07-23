Bubonic plague is still around

By | Published: 5:59 pm

A squirrel in Colorado, United States, tested positive for the bubonic plague. And it’s been around for a while.The recent squirrel case was the first incident of the plague in Jefferson County, Colorado since 2017. Animal and human cases of bubonic plague are not all that uncommon in the US, and it is only one of a handful of countries where plague still occurs. But these cases rarely lead to widespread plague outbreaks. Plus, they’re usually effectively controlled by health agencies, common-sense precautions and, in worst case scenarios, by antibiotics.

In the US, the plague bacterium Yersinia pestis generally pops up in, on average, about seven human cases per year. From 2000 through 2009, there were 57 cases reported, and seven deaths. Two arose from scientists in unusual situations: one was conducting an autopsy on a mountain lion in his garage, and the other, two years later, was handling plague bacteria to use in gene insertion. Neither were wearing gloves, and neither reported the likely exposures when they sought medical care. From 2013 to 2018, the World Health Organisation counted 40 cases and five deaths in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado, California and Nevada.

Worldwide, plague occurs mostly in Africa — the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Spread

Fleas carry bubonic plague bacteria, much like they did in the famed 14th-century Black Death. They bite animals, usually rodents, which can then spread it to other animals. Humans can contract bubonic plague from the bite of a flea, contact with an infected animal or the cough of an infected animal or human through droplets.

Pets, especially cats, are susceptible to plague. Flea bites are one of the most common ways humans contract plague.

In places with high rodent concentrations, humans are more likely to come into contact with plague. Animals like squirrels, prairie dogs, chipmunks or rabbits can carry the fleas or infection.

Warning Signs

In humans, the symptoms of bubonic plague can be severe and fatal, depending on how someone was exposed to the bacteria.

The most common ‘bubonic’ variety occurs when an infected flea bites someone. A patient can have fever, chills, headaches and weakness along with painfully swollen lymph nodes called buboes.

In ‘septicemic’ plague — which can come from a flea bite or an infected animal — fever, chills and weakness can accompany abdominal pain, internal bleeding, and dead and blackened skin that can lead to loss of limbs.

A third kind, ‘pneumatic’ plague, can develop if the first two are left untreated, or if someone inhales infectious droplets. It’s characterised by pneumonia symptoms: chest pain, cough, bloody mucus and, in serious cases, respiratory failure. This more dangerous form of plague is the only variety that can spread from human to human through droplets.

Prevention

Wear gloves if handling animals, especially dead ones.

Use bug repellant and wear long pants to ward off fleas.

Protect pets from places where they’re likely to encounter rodents, and keep them on flea medication.

Clear clutter from around your house.

Keep pets off the bed.

Ultimately, combat concerns about the plague with information.