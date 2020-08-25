Buddha Murali new CIC of Telangana

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: State Information Commissioner Buddha Murali has been placed in full additional charge of the post of the Chief Information Commissioner in the Telangana State Information Commission.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this extent in the wake of State Chief Information Commissioner S Raja Sadaram demitting the office on expiry of his term on August 24.

