Budget 2018: Roadmap missing for improving farm incomes

By | Published: 12:10 am 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: The Budget has set out a roadmap for increasing incomes of farmers including working to increase the minimum support price to the farmers. The focus is on enhancing the farm output. However, the Budget has left many questions on reducing the inputs or enabling the farmers meet these costs unanswered.

“Fixing the MSP is an exercise based on the experimentation. The cost of production is not uniform across the States. A uniform MSP may not work in favour of all States,” said Anil Kumar V Epur, past chairman, CII Southern region.

Role of e-NAMs will be key for price discovery as there is no unified data that can be readily used, he said.

Despite the rise in agriculture activities and increase in acreage, the per capita income of farmers is less compared to the salaried or the business class.

P Gopala Krishna, advisor, Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited said the Budget envisages to double the farm income. This should be done through increasing the output and decreasing the input costs. However, there is no clarity on the steps that will be taken.

A cost committee has already been formed and that will look into the pricing aspects.

There are 584 e-NAMs across the country and about 470 of them are connected and the remaining need to be done. These e-NAMs will be key to generate the data that will be needed to take any price related decisions. Among others, 22,000 rural HAATs will also be upgraded. Quality control will be a key aspect here. On the positive, the rural logistics will get a boost as the produce has to be transported to designate locations, he said

The Rs 1,400 crore allotted for food processing sector, which is double than what was allotted last year, will come in handy. Effort will be to boost the exports from the current $10 billion to $ 30 billion, he said adding that domestic price fluctuations should be controlled first before looking to boost exports. There are 42 mega food parks in various stages of development and these will give a fillip to agriculture.

The Rs 10,000 crore allocations for development of fisheries and animal husbandry will also complement the agriculture and allied sectors.

Pradeep Dhobale, past chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said there is a perception that farmers will benefit. “I did not find any incentive for crop diversification. Without crop diversifications, the farm outputs and productivity cannot be increased,” he said.

“Farmers are in distress. First, they should come out of it. Then only the plan of doubling the farm income will be possible,” he said.