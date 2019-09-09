Budget 2019: Welfare gets a bigger pie

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Despite the severe impact of economic slowdown and funds crisis, the welfare of the people continues to be the top priority for the State government. In one of the largest allocations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has set aside about Rs 22,379.73 crore for welfare of SC, ST, BC and minorities. Another Rs 181.27 crore was allocated for social welfare of senior citizens, women and child, juveniles and sainik welfare.

The allocation for the social welfare department in the previous Budget of 2018-19, too was one of the highest at Rs 27,637.49 crore. The Budget estimates were revised to Rs 25,831.17 crore for the same Budget year. The decrease of about Rs 5,200 crore is being attributed to reduced revenue to the State through various sources.

“The State government is committed to continue the welfare programmes for the poor people and farmers despite the existing financial crisis. I want to make it very clear that there will not be any problem with regard to funds for Aasara Pensions given to the poor, KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi, 6-KG rice and other such schemes,” Chandrashekhar Rao asserted while presenting the Budget in the Assembly on Monday.

The State government allocated a whopping Rs 9,402 crore towards payment of Aasara Pensions for the ongoing financial year, as per enhanced pension amounts and age limit for beneficiaries. As per the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, the State government spent about Rs 5.37 lakh crore for the welfare and development during the past five years. Of this, the Centre’s contribution to implementing its 24 welfare schemes was a mere Rs 31,802 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter