Budget 2020: Focus on quantum tech to boost IT industry

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: The Union Budget’s announcement to set up a National Mission on Quantum Technologies with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore over the next five years and also the policy to build data centre parks has received much appreciation from the Information Technology industry.

Experts believe that both the proposals will benefit the next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Big Data among others. “The budget has a fair impetus on the technology sector. We see acknowledgement of the role of AI, Analytics, IoT along with schemes to deploy these technologies in the public sector. The implementation of a policy to build data centre parks throughout the country is another welcome move which will help immensely in data management. India’s plan to invest Rs 8,000 crore over the next five years in the National Mission on Quantum Technologies is a step in the right direction which will augment the industries dependent on these future technologies,” Suman Reddy Eadunuri, MD, Pegasystems India.

However, for the data centre parks to survive, experts opine that government must also look at increasing connectivity. “While setting up of Data Centre Parks is a good move, it is also important that the Centre looks at enhancing the data connectivity through optical fibre. While these parks will be beneficial in tier-2 cities, for tier-1 and 3 cities, the government must look at Data Lakes and Edge Data Centres respectively,” said B S Rao, V-P – Marketing, CtrlS Datacentres.

