Budget has nothing in it to increase farmer’s income: AIKS

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Kisan Congress national vice president Kodanda Reddy has said that the budget has nothing in it to increase income from agriculture. He said that the budget however reiterated the word doubling the income of farmers as a mere rhetoric.

Addressing media at the Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Kodanda Reddy, TPCC general secretaries Kailash and Prem Lal termed the budget as pro rich and said that it will only help big private business houses. They condemned the proposed sale of government shares in LIC and IDBI and also call for PPP investments in medical and railway sectors.

They also pointed out that people have lost faith in the banking sector which was groomed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, following demonetization. “The Budget sounds good to listen, but low in action,” Kodanda Reddy. He pointed out that the budget has nothing in it to help agricultural sector.

“The industrial sector is not going revive either, ” he said adding the rate of unemployment is also not climbing down in the near future.

