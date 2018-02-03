Budget must be assessed in terms of impact and not allotment

By | Vikas Singh | Published: 10:49 pm

It is that time of the year… Such is the puffery and so much is the event hyped that one is forgiven for thinking it is the coming of the next Vishnu avatar. My friends in the media tell me that the only bigger ‘event’ is the general election. The account statement, better known as the budget, ‘defines’ the government’s intent to ‘collect and allot’ funds.

The government had its say

The finance minister had his day. That day most people in India come out with mixed feeling. A few happy faces, some relieved, fewer elated, many nervous, but most are disappointed, a majority feel defeated, certainly failed.

A cursory look at the several budget speeches across the political spectrum points to an interesting, but several fault lines. A fervent study reveals that most allotments are either not spent and those that are, badly.

Most of the budget allotment goes to ‘big government’

The clamor for budget allocation is intense. The impact- allotment gap is glaring. It is time our policymakers see this in the right context, understand it in an appropriate scope, and appreciate the magnitude of the problem.

The budget allocation must precede creating a robust, equally a more pertinent framework to ensure implementation and enhance outcome. The key is to designing the policies in holistic manner and implement better. The government needs to go beyond allotment and spending, and be accountable.

I have pored over and selected some major outlays over the last seven years. Let’s seek some accountability.

1. Entrepreneurship

I had the fortune of watching the Prime minister on several channels last week. He was ‘statesman’ like, and spoke like a leader on most issues. And then the penny dropped. He said the entire jobs crisis is being overblown or something to that effect and punctuated his point by adding ’employment is not important, jobs are’. That point is well taken.

It is given. The ability of the government to create jobs is limited; expecting it to do so is unfair. However the Government must play the role of a facilitator and the catalyst alike to help the private sector create jobs. This Government is failing to do so.

The erosion of jobs in the MSME sector has only worsened the situation. In the meanwhile the Government is running away from the core issue and hiding behind ‘promoting self-employment’.

Unemployed, underemployed and the reluctant entrepreneurs The number being brandished about is eight crore ‘self-employed’. The policymakers are smart, and the politicians crafty. A sleight of hand a wink of an eye and dexterity of policy statement artfully converts an unemployed youth to a self employed and a start up, even an entrepreneur. The mood of the nation or the season changes the narrative. This is the telling point. As has been the case for decades, ‘self-employment’ is the last recourse for the unemployed. They are the reluctant entrepreneurs, start and continue to remain small, stagnating thereafter.

The dice is loaded against our entrepreneurs Entrepreneurship requires intensity on quality and competitiveness. There is a serious shortage of much needed skill, technical expertise and capital. Infrastructure is the big elephant in the room. The ‘hostile’ ecosystem, headwind and hurdles make them less competitive. At their peak they employ, on average about three and no more and stagnates thereafter. Business fails to generate cash and capital. And 75 per cent don’t make it. Lenders and several other collaborators & enablers suffer.The social cost to the economy is intangible and difficult to measure.

2. Skill education and youth

Our education system ‘fails’ our youth. The government’s ‘investment’ in skill development, is a good cause badly implemented. The skill provided is not sustainable, and neither the job secured. Separation is inevitable and is hard for both, as both feels short changed. The priority is misplaced and the impact lags way behind. The youth is the victim and the economy ‘pays’ for it. India is frittering its demographic dividend.

We are not only talking about a millions ‘searching’ for work. We are also talking about the contribution to the economy they would have made.

The outcome of poor skill development; only one in 100 skilled, is able to land a job, and those who do, lose it within six months. Sample this. The UP Government ‘spent’ Rs 2,200 crores to ‘skill’ eight people per ITI. Therein lays the rub.

3. Make in India and MSMEs

The FM was more than generous and raised the hopes of millions of entrepreneurs by following up on the prime minister’s catchy slogan of ‘Make in India’.

The goal was to establish India as a global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation, linking this as an instrument for foreign investment kick start the economy, generate massive employment (for, and led by the demographic dividend) and fuel economic growth. Something went amiss.

Structural reforms needed The campaign seems to be out of square with the ground realities and inherent challenge. ‘Made in India’ slogan has not made it to the ground, perched up as a slogan on the government’s billboards, reminding us of what could have been done. We have done little towards sound macroeconomic that is essential to competitiveness. Prevalent labor laws and bureaucratic hassles only diminish it. Problems are real and the efforts are just half steps at best of times.

4. Farmers and the Agri Crisis

The dismal agricultural growth is India’s frailty. If we factor in another important challenge i.e. the education, poverty and skills the situations worsens and makes India’s farmers very vulnerable.

Disguised unemployment The only way to double farmers’ income, a ‘catchy but ever moving’ slogan is to find something more sustainable for the farmers to do. We have millions too many farmers than needed. Those on the farm are not there by choice but because they have nothing else to do. In the government’s books they are employed. We call this disguised unemployment. This is half of the problem. The bigger problem is that policy makers don’t even acknowledge it.

Feeders to the nation are malnourished, remain in poverty One way to ‘reach’ the target is to ensure a minimum and a more reasonable price for the produce. Rewarding the output is more equable and fair than subsidising the input. Sound farmer-centric macroeconomic policies are necessary and the ‘pivot’ for balanced development.

Reform agenda must include land productivity and efficient water usage, integration and consolidating of small fields, enlarging and including more agricultural facilities and support systems to ‘infrastructure statuses will strengthen farm output. Developing effective ‘backward and forward’ linkages for collaborative and efficient agri trade will facilitate transition from a farmer to an agri-entrepreneur.

5. Rural India

India’s rural problem is so deftly intertwined that finding a solution means addressing other challenges as well. Disguised unemployment is a result of poor skills, which in turn is acutely correlated to education, which is resulting of poverty and……. The result, a vicious cycle.

The rural economy contributes half to the overall Indian economy. Most policy makers believe that India’s rural economy is agriculture. The fact; agriculture contributes around 12-13 per cent of the overall Indian economy. Agriculture is the fulcrum of rural Indian economy, but two-thirds of rural economy is non-agricultural activities. Most policy makers don’t understand the real meaning of agri-statistics, fewer appreciate it. Translating numbers and glossing over graphs only reveals the suggestive, and conceals the vital.

Poverty is both a cause and a consequence The aptitude for entrepreneurship and the skill set for the job market is low and value subtracting in rural India. The Government has been trying to force fit skill and ‘black hole’ money for jobs and entrepreneurship. However the policymakers need to ‘identify’, encourage the appropriate and relevant industry, e.g. construction, textile and the likes, employing 18 per cent of rural India and the potential to double the number by the next plan. We do hope the government focuses on impact and not the allotment. Any excess freebies follow the marginal utility curve. Imbalanced growth is bad economics and leads to several ills. The social and economic cost of inequality is intangible and difficult to measure.

(The author is president of Crux Management Services)