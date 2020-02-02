Budget proposals to enhance transport gets thumbs-up

By | Published: 11:09 am

New Delhi: Union Budget 2020-21’s proposals to enhance transportation modes in the country via construction of new airports and more operation of private trains have got a thumbs-up, a survey report showed.

According to IANS-CVoter Budget exit poll which was carried out right after the live telecast of Union Budget by Finance Minister in Parliament, over 70 per cent of people surveyed gave a positive view — Good decision: meets the requirement — on the proposal to construct 100 airports by 2024 under the UDAN Scheme.

When asked about the proposal of the Central government, 21.1 per cent of the respondents though positive about the plan opined that much more was required.

Only, seven per cent of the respondents voted it as a “poor decision” and that it was much less than required.

On another key transportation linked issue — plan to run 150 private trains — 55.33 per cent of respondents said that it was a good decision and met “the requirement”.

However, as per the IANS-CVoter survey, 20.9 percent of respondents said that it was a “poor decision” and was much less than required, whereas 20.6 voted it as a “Ok” decision but “much more is required”.

The IANS-Cvoter Budget exit poll was conducted right after the live telecast of Union Budget by Finance Minister in Parliament; interviewing approx more than 1,200 randomly selected respondents across all demographics.