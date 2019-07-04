‘Budget should simplify tax procedure’

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Tax payment procedure needs to be simplified in the country. Simplification has always improved compliance. Self-assessment and simplifying returns filing will increase the contribution of direct taxes to the overall GDP, says an expert.

On what Budget should focus on, Prasanna Tantri, interim executive director, Center for Analytical Finance, ISB, said, “We have revenues at Rs 21 lakh crore and the Budget is at Rs 25 lakh crore. If there is a capex for critical sectors such as water, roads and electricity, an extra deficit that we may witness is manageable.”

Talking about other areas that need attention, he said, the Centre has to be careful with bank capitalisation. This has to be accompanied with serious governance reforms in the system. There should be an early warning system in the banking sector to keep a check on cases where there is corrupt or crony capital lending. Though the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code is bringing some reform, stepping up governance is a must. More capital along with conditions and reforms is needed to streamline the sector.

He added, “Crony lending has crippled the banking system. Ever-greening of loans will continue to impact the sector. Measures are needed to bring down the bad loans. Only governance can help address this.”

There should be some progress in private investment in public sector establishments. Disinvestment is not the answer.

