Budget: Standard deduction at a cost

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: In the Budget, standard deduction has been reintroduced but at a cost as it takes away the medical reimbursement and travel allowance one used to avail. For a salaried individual, the amount taxable under salary shall be reduced by Rs 5,800 while the cess on tax will go up by 1 per cent.

The standard deduction of Rs 40,000 will mean a benefit of taxable income of Rs 5,800 only, as the medical reimbursement (Rs 15,000) and travel allowance (Rs 19,200) together accounted for Rs 34,200.

If a salaried individual is in the 20 per cent tax slab with a taxaable income of Rs 10 lakh, there will be a ebenfit of Rs 1,160 (20 per cent of the difference amount of Rs 40,000 and Rs 34,200). As the education cess has been increased from 3 to 4 per cent, 1 per cent additional cess on the tax payable amount of Rs 1,12,500 will be Rs 1,125. As a result, Rs 35 (Rs 1,160-Rs 1,125) will be the relief the individual will get.