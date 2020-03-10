Budget to provide impetus to industry

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: With the State government setting aside Rs 1,500 crore towards industrial incentives and Rs 1,998 crore towards development of industrial sector in the 2020-21 Budget, industry is optimistic of both steady industrial growth and job creation, at a time when the economy is witnessing slowdown.

Responding to the Budget, Krishna Bodanapu, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry Telangana told Telangana Today, “CII welcomes the Telangana Budget. By providing the thrust for rural development, some major expenditure allocations to infrastructure development in Hyderabad, housing and irrigation projects, CII opines that this Budget will provide an impetus to the industry in the current slow growth situation.”

Ramakant Inani, senior vice-president, FTCCI, said, “Industries which were waiting for incentives from the State government, will now be able to avail them. We expect the funds allocated towards development of industrial sector will go primarily into infrastructure development, developing industrial clusters and enhancing power generation capacity. Industries such as pharmaceuticals and information technology will certainly receive impetus through the Budget.”

Telangana government’s push for rural development and agriculture will bring in the needed growth in smaller towns and villages enabling both job creation and improving farmers’ income, he added.

Hema Jain, president, India SME Forum (Telangana Chapter) said Telangana is a new State and is one of the most developing States. The Budget allocations will help the industry to achieve self-reliance and be stronger. In addition to the infrastructure development that is needed for the industry, allocations need to be made for softer aspects such as skilling and reskilling in the industry and for the industry.

She added, “In addition to skill development, some impetus is needed for entrepreneurship development, particularly for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Budget allocations may also help the companies and entrepreneurs in the semi-urban and rural parts of the State as the government is encouraging industries beyond Hyderabad.”

