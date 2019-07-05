Budget to push electric mobility

By | Published: 12:01 am 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Government has already moved GST Council to lower GST on EVs from 12 per cent to 5 percent and the additional income tax reduction is a major boost for end consumers to purchase EVs. It addresses the concern of the upfront cost of purchasing electric vehicles.

Chandu Kumar Potti, CEO, Versatile Auto Components, “This is a positive move. It will impact EV sales. But basic market infrastructure should be created for adoption of green vehicles. The ecosystem should evolve in India like that of China.”

Tarun Mehta, CEO, Ather Energy says, “This is the best example of a consumer driven change and is also how Ather envisions the EV sector to achieve scale and growth. It now becomes imperative that OEMs chalk out plans that allow the industry to scale up and meet the demand for compelling products.”

“As Fortum India proceeds in setting up fast-charging EV infrastructure in India, the reduction in GST and import duties will accelerate the deployment and usage of electric vehicles in India. We now see a lot of action in the electric mobility, charging and storage space in line with the government’s green vision, which is very encouraging for the industry. We at Fortum wish to collaboratively work with vigour towards government’s aim of having 30% electric vehicles by 2030, by continuing our investments in recycling the capital,” said, Sanjay Aggarwal, MD, Fortum India.

The incentives announced today by the Finance Minister, in terms of, additional interventions and steps to support the EV adoption, reinforces a strong commitment by the government to steer electrification on a faster trajectory.

Shailesh Chandra, president – Electric Mobility Business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors, said, “The proposal to lower the GST rate for EVs to 5 per cent and reduction in duties of EV components, which we are studying, is a welcome step. It will help in further narrowing down the cost of ownership gap against ICE vehicles. Additionally, private buyers, who were earlier not considered for a subsidy through FAME 2, will now have a reason to seriously consider an EV with the tax exemption of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.”

“Tata Motors has been proactively participating in EV ecosystem creation, aligned to government’s vision of achieving a high EV penetration by 2030. Today’s announcement further emboldens our resolve and we will further accelerate our efforts,” Chandra added.

However, Rajan Wadhera, president, SIAM, says, the automotive industry is happy that the Finance Minister has extended wholehearted support to electric mobility, but this will not help the automotive industry in emerging from the current steep slowdown it is facing today.

