Budget true reflection of people’s aspirations: Indrakaran Reddy

Hyderabad: State Endowments and Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has termed the budget for the financial year 2020-21 as a true reflection of the aspirations of people of Telangana.

The Minister who met with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Assembly after the presentation of the annual budget, thanked him for allocating Rs 500 crore for development of temples in the State and Rs 50 crore for maintaining daily rituals in the temples. The Minister also thanked the chief minister for allocating Rs 791 crore for Forest department.

“Despite the nation-wide economic slowdown, the State has given priority to welfare, agriculture, health, education, power, and infrastructure sectors while allocating funds in the budget,” he said. He pointed out that the government has set aside considerable amount of funds for alleviation of poverty, welfare of farmers, agriculture, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

He said that the the government under the leadership of the Chief Minister has won the accolades of the people, as it has taken steps for the development of the state by devising several innovative developmental plans .

The chief minister believes that budget must provide maximum relief to the farmers because they struggle to feed us, he said. ” Majority of the population in the state depends on agriculture sector for a living, that is why the budget gave stress on farmers, agriculture and its allied fields,” Indrakaran Reddy pointed out.

