Budgetary allocations for IT, industries reduced in Telangana

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: With industrial and Information Technology sectors in the State reaching a point of self-sustainability, the State government reduced budgetary allocations to both the sectors in the 2019-20 budget with an aim to focus on development and welfare programmes.

While the Industry and Minerals Departments received budgetary allocation of Rs 172.28 crore, IT sector was allocated Rs 25.2 crore for the current financial year.

While the allocations to Industry and Minerals sector stood at Rs 1,106.4 crore in 2018-19, the State government allocated a budget of Rs 243 crore to IT sector for the same fiscal. Though the allocations were reduced, the State government is keen to continue promotion of industrial and IT development in the State through incentives.

The industrial sector which had a negligible growth rate of 0.4 per cent in 2013-14 increased its growth to 5.8 per cent during 2018-19, registering a sharp growth of 5.4 per cent following pro-active measures of the Telangana government. The State government made huge budgetary allocations over the last five years including 2018-19 where Rs 1,106.4 crore were sanctioned, to promote industrial growth.

Similarly, the IT and other services sectors recorded 2.8 per cent increase in growth rate from 8.7 per cent in 2013-14 to 11.5 per cent in 2018-19. “In 2014, value of IT exports from the State was around Rs 52,000 crore which increased by 100 per cent and stood at Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2018. This is a remarkable achievement by our State. This pace of economic progress could be achieved due to corruption free governance coupled with quick decisions,” said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao while presenting the State Budget for 2019-20.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter