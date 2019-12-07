‘Build Expo’ sees good response in Karimanagar

By | Published: 2:03 am

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said the field of construction had seen a number of innovations in recent years.

Kamalakar, along with Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar, inaugurated ‘Build Expo’, organised by Consulting Civil Engineers Association (India) here.

Such expos provide a plethora of choices to the people for taking up house construction. The two-day expo has around 70 stalls, said MU Ashwath, president, CCEA.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy, organisers Paka Pavan Krishna, Kola Anna Reddy and others were present at the inaugural function.

