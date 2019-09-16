Build strong careers in UX Design

By | Published: 12:55 am 5:36 pm

Hyderabad: There are not too many jobs out in the market that combine both creativity and analytical thinking. If you want a career that incorporates both, then User Experience (UX) design could be one good choice.

As the industry is going through a massive change with a decline in conventional jobs and the rise of employment through emerging technologies, a career in UX design has great scope in building a strong career.

UX refers to a person’s emotions and attitudes about using a particular product, system, or service. It includes the practical, experiential, effective, and meaningful and aspects of human-computer interaction and product ownership.

According to experts, UX focuses on the deep understanding of users, what they need, what they value, their abilities as well as their limitations as they relate to a given product, website, or technology. As a UX designer, you would be the one who drives the development and communication of the user design process for a given project, experts said.

Steve Fadden, Head of Research for Measurement at Google, USA, said UX roles were appealing to many students and ‘career-changers’ who see opportunities to have a great impact on the user experience of products and services.

“While job boards and career postings advertise many opportunities in UX, new UX career-seekers can become overwhelmed and dismayed by advanced requirements and expectations for prior UX experience. By empathizing with the UX hiring manager, and considering the requirements necessary for a role, new UX practitioners can better prepare themselves for interviews and job conversations,” he said.

Hyderabad, which is home to several IT companies and pharma industries, is also a place to go for learning UX design courses and there are several institutes and centres across the city that offer training in design.

Mario Van der Meulen, Principal Designer, Foolproof, Singapore said problem-solving was at the very heart of UX design and that its designers were highly skilled at bridging the gap between technology and people.

“If you want to start learning how to work in UX design, there are several online courses in the internet which are a great place to begin with,” he said.

