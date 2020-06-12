Builders continue work with available workforce in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: Undeterred by the absence of workforce, with many construction workers having left for their native places following lockdown relaxation, builders in the city are continuing the work with available manpower at different sites.

While many are arranging transportation to get the workforce back to the sites in the city, others are content with the available workforce and executing the works, albeit at a slow pace. This is mainly to strike a balance with the cash flows and supply of materials and other factors.

Already, the industry is under pressure due to different factors following the implementation of lockdown. And now, even a further delay could result in a cascading impact on the operational costs.

Several builders have managed to retain the workforce at the sites despite the provision of trains for workers to leave back to their native places, says CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekhar Reddy. About 30 to 40 per cent of the workforce has been retained by many builders and they are managing things with the available workforce.

Depending on the availability of the workers, builders are executing different works like plumbing, centring, and electrical works. This is to ensure there is no stagnation and the momentum is continued, he says.

Several workers from the Gulf countries have arrived and many more are expected to arrive. Compared to the regular workers, though, their numbers may constitute a negligible per cent, but they will come in handy to tide over shortage of workers in the present times. If not major works, at least they can manage other efforts like finishing works, he explains.

Given the impacted cash flows and sluggish supply of material, for some builders, particularly with small and medium projects, the availability of limited workforce is not a deterrent.

“We would like to deploy more workforce but at the moment we are content with available manpower. Until materials’ supply gets rolling, it is not feasible to have more workers at the site as they will have to sit idle,” said a builder from Uppal.

Another aspect is that many workers are starting to get back to the city and resume works. Since availability of train tickets is a challenge, some builders are arranging buses to transport the workers from different States back to Hyderabad.

Perhaps, this is the differentiating factor between Hyderabad and other cities post lockdown. Many builders had taken good care of workers at their sites by arranging food, accommodation and even health checks during lockdown. Considering these initiatives, many workers are coming back to Hyderabad and many more gearing up to, said TREDA executive vice-president, M Vijaya Sai.

The State government, too, is coordinating with the builders to ensure they get the workers back to the city. Though it is not mandatory for any passes, the police department is arranging passes for builders to get the workers back.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .