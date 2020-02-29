Building a racing empire: When speed meets business

By | Published: 7:14 pm

Overdrive City is a racing game with a twist; it combines racing action with elements from old school games like roller coaster tycoon. This is a game that allows you to not only be the best racer but also a businessman who manufactures the best upgrades and parts to make the racing dream possible. The combination of racing with business simulation is quite a novel approach and makes this game that much more interesting.

As a game, this one is all about your ability to strike a balance. You service cars to earn keys and then use those keys to take part in races. In other words, the racing and the automobile empire go hand in hand; the more successful you are as a businessman the better equipped your car and vice-versa. Expect this game to be quite busy after the first few levels, as you are expected to manufacture everything from nuts and bolts to entire cars.

The complexity picks up soon and you might struggle to have enough parts as each basic part feeds into that of a more complex one; the permutations and combinations can snowball significantly and expect to keep tapping the screen maniacally as requirements pile up.

The racing side, on the other hand, is quite exciting; the driving mechanism is intuitive and easily implemented. If you can master the turning mechanics, then, most things are quite easy as long as you keep upgrading the car. This is where the problem of Overdrive City persists; the driving component is overshadowed by the business one and the thrill of winning races is replaced by an almost mechanical pursuit of the right upgrades.

The characteristic unpredictability that is the hallmark of racing adventures is missing here and this makes it so much more difficult to care about the game. If I am logging in repeatedly to fuel constant assembly lines, then, the joie de vivre of such an endeavour is a bit flawed.

Overdrive City is a racing game that sadly has too little racing. Give it a try if crossover between genres is something you dabble in.

