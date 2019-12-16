Building body, and a buoyant image

By | Published: 12:49 am 7:25 pm

Kiran Dembla, a mother of two, stepped out of her cocoon after being a homemaker for years. Today, she is a woman of versatility — a bodybuilder, fitness trainer, Hindustani classical singer, TedX speaker, DJ, a mountaineer, and now a photographer.

Kiran is the first woman bodybuilder from Hyderabad who tried out the six-pack look. She represented India at the World Bodybuilding Championship 2013. A strong body, mind and soul make Kiran an example for every woman.

Born and brought up in Agra, she is a trained Hindustani classical singer. In 1997, she got married to a software engineer and was a homemaker for 11 years. However, her zeal to do something new made her choose a different path.

She says, “After having children, my weight was around 75 kg, but I wasn’t bothered about it. I wanted to do something extraordinary, but didn’t know that it will be bodybuilding. In 2006, I had to face a lot of health problems because of my weight. Though I was scared of water, I still joined swimming. I lost a few extra pounds and continued it for a year. Then, I joined a gym as well and my weight came down to 50 kg.”

When asked about what fitness means to her, she replies, “Fitness does not mean building muscles; it is about having a healthy body. Be it yoga, gymming, jogging or cycling, do it with passion and try to stay fit. I work out daily. I am very particular about my diet plan. However, I am also a human being and don’t mind cheating a bit during our family outings.”

From a homemaker to a bodybuilder, Kiran is extremely proud of her achievements. Attaining six-pack abs is no mean achievement, after all. Despite being a bodybuilder, Kiran claims that she hasn’t lost her femininity.

Having recently turned 45, Kiran had worked vigorously and proved that whatever be the age, people can achieve what they want, it’s only the will that they should have.

“It took eight months for me to work out on my body transformation at this age. As I am into DJing, I had to travel a lot. But still, I did not allow my diet to go for a toss, and when you are a DJ, people first offer you alcohol, and I can proudly say that I do not drink alcohol. So, I usually ask them to give me a fruit juice or a water bottle,” says Kiran who comfortably eats Grilled fish, sauté vegetables, prawns, and soups when she is travelling.

Kiran is now pursuing photography seriously; she is being trained under Photriya Venky in creative photography. “I was interested in editing and photography and always had the sense of light, but it took me a bit long to take it up seriously which I am doing now. And I look forward to my future in photography and want to be somewhere in this field. I love to do sports and candid photography but as wedding has huge money, I will do that also,” says Kiran.

While she has so many accomplishments under her umbrella, she also motivates and counsels women who think that everything is over once we are married and have kids. For such women her advice is, “I would like to say to all women ‘love yourself first and be a little selfish’. Take time for yourself, which is most important. We are emotionally attached to kids, but once they become old, try to take half-an-hour to do what you love. We should not feel that we are neglecting our kids, and in that process we tend to neglect ourselves. And if our age goes, we are nowhere. Stretch yourself, achieve what you want. Life doesn’t have age. There are people who are making time for themselves at the age of 50 and 60, and they have really made their name,” she signs off.

