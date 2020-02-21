Building for School of Computer Sciences, IDRBT opens at UoH

By | Published: 10:42 pm 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: A joint building of the School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) and the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) has been inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus.

According to a press release, BVR Mohan Reddy, executive chairman, Cyient Ltd. and chairman, BOG, IIT, Hyderabad inaugurated the building in the presence of Dr AS Ramasastri, director of IDRBT and Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH, faculty and staff. This building has a total area of 28,000 sft and was built with an estimated cost of Rs 4.08 crore.

The School of Computer and Information Sciences, in collaboration with the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology, started an M.Tech programme (in 2001) in Banking Technology and Information Security to create a set of CS professionals with specialised skills required by the banking industry in India. The domain experts at IDRBT helped in developing niche technologies and creating joint research opportunities in areas related to Banking Technologies and Information Technology. Such a symbiotic relationship resulted in building a collaborative space for joint research and academics, the release added.

In his address, Mohan Reddy highlighted the increased role of computing in future ‘Education 4.0’ which emphasises customised and individualised quality learning for large numbers of people, and requires re-imagining class-rooms and laboratories. He also exhorted the SCIS to continue leading by example with state-of-the-art research and innovative teaching methods.

