Building muscle, the hard way

Building muscle is not as easy as people presume it to be. It takes years. The existing muscle structure needs to be destroyed for the body to compensate by building new muscle with appropriate rest and nutrition. A year of hard training with weights will provide for a net overall muscle gain of four kilos.

It’s only through resistance training that muscles can be built, other forms of exercise cannot help in this pursuit and even if they do at all, the results are negligible. Since muscle-building is anaerobic work, we should first understand the biochemistry involved.

The disassembling of glucose in muscle cells takes place in two stages. In the first stage, the glucose is broken down into pyruvic acid. In the second stage, the pyruvic acid is completely broken down into water and carbon dioxide. The enzymes used during the first stage use little oxygen to do their work. Hence, this stage is referred to as the anaerobic phase which is what resistance training is all about.

In weight training exercises, the pulse rate exceeds 80% of maximum heart rate (220 beats per minute) and when this happens, the heart and lungs cannot keep up with the oxygen demands of the muscle. During this phase, the glucose only breaks down into pyruvic acid; and there will not be enough oxygen to continue into the second phase. Since pyruvic acid cannot be burned during anaerobic exercises, it accumulates in the muscle and is biochemically converted into lactic acid. Excess of this lactic acid is what causes a burning sensation in the muscle which forces the trainee to cease movement and during this phase of pausing ‘to catch your breath ‘ the oxygen flows into the deprived muscle which turns most of the lactic acid into pyruvic acid and hence starts the aerobic work.

It is the enzymatic activity that promotes fat burning capacity of the human body. The enzymes will increase only if DNA stimulation happens through exercise and by eating enough calories so that there is no dearth of amino acids available for biosynthesis.

One who trains with weights needs to prepare mentally that muscle, when trained beyond the pain threshold, can only beget results and nothing less can even compensate. The initial repetitions of a set are just preparatories; if one does not push beyond exercise-induced pain, one will have to shy away from the results.

When the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was performing endless repetitions on the abdominal board and questioned how many repetitions per set does he do, he answered, by saying: “I start counting when it starts hurting.”